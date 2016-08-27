Relevant offers
They have taken on the world's best athletes, but the challenge for 24 New Zealand Olympians on Saturday was answering tricky questions and enduring brutal weather.
About 1500 people braved a cold and blustery day at Victoria Square in Cambridge to get up close to some of the world's best - fresh from their triumphs and near-triumphs in Rio.
And some of the sportsmen and -women had to field a few quirky queries from the crowd.
A bemused Mahe Drysdale, who won gold in the men's single sculls competition, was asked if he wanted to become the mayor of Cambridge.
"I'm not sure I could go through all that debating and arguing," he replied with a wry smile.
"I want things my way."
Many of the athletes found themselves besieged by fans and well-wishers as hundreds availed themselves of the opportunity to obtain autographs.
Ethan Mitchell, a member of the silver medal-earning men's cycling sprint team, was joyously getting into the spirit of the event, signing shirts, booklets and even bikes.
"It certainly does not get any better than this. It's pretty humbling ... I've never really expected or experienced it before."
Mitchell said he and his fellow team members - Eddie Dawkins and Sam Webster - had also fielded some curvy questions.
"I got asked yesterday if I eat lots of broccoli. Someone asked Eddie if he knows [wresting superstar] John Cena. It's been pretty amazing."
Ten-year-old Oscar Pluck opted to get his mountain bike signed by the cyclists - and not only because he hoped to one day be a member of the Olympic mountain biking team.
"Paper is easily destroyed," he said. "This is going to last forever."
The women's coxless pair of Genevieve Behrent and Rebecca Scown - who also won silver in Rio - proved hot property in the signing tent, with a lengthy queue of adults and children lining up to get things autographed.
Behrent was delighting in the adulation.
"It's fantastic. Even in Rio we had incredible support. It's great to see so many people here, even though the weather was horrible.
"I want to just enjoy this - and then get home and warm up a bit."
Many wanted to hold her medal and see how much it weighed.
For those curious, a silver medal from the Rio Olympics is 500 grams.
"It's mostly been lots of T-shirts getting signed and those things they are banging together in the crowd. Nothing too unusual, thank goodness."
It wasn't just autographs that proved a challenge. The event - slickly managed by Waipa District Council staff, outfitted in snug clothing bearing the Waipa Home of Champions branding - also involved a variety of fun activities that included a four-way tug of war and obstacle courses.
Other Olympians in attendance included members of the men's and women's sprint and endurance teams. The crowd were a kind of informal endurance team themselves, braving the cold squalls that blew in over the grounds, before sprinting for shelter anywhere they could. Many headed straight for the already-packed signing tent.
Waipa Mayor Jim Mylchreest was as thrilled as any of the children swarming around the Olympians.
"They are everyday humble and approachable locals," he told them.
"We all take incredible pride in your presence among us."
- Stuff
