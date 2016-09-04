All Blacks surprise visit to Palmerston North junior rugby club PAUL MITCHELL

Kia Toa Junior Rugby Club player Jackson Broughan, 9, getting All Black Israel Dagg's autograph.

A band of All Blacks helped celebrate a Palmerston North rugby club's end of season prize-giving this weekend, as members of the team make their way around the country.

The All Blacks' visits to rugby communities were part of the All Blacks to the Nation event.

Throughout the season, people, clubs, and communities were nominated for a visit from the All Blacks in recognition of their dedicated contribution to New Zealand rugby.

Manawatu junior rugby convenors Matt and Tania Pearson who run Kia Toa Junior Rugby Club were nominated by the Manawatu Rugby Union for their efforts in growing the club and setting up a new junior rugby tournament.

Their efforts added 64 more players between the ages of 6 and 13 to the club roster, growing the club by a third in two years.

Matt Pearson said they had no idea they'd been nominated until the New Zealand Rugby Union contacted them to say they'd won.

"We found out about three weeks ago, it was a hard secret to keep."

Parents kept asking about the extra secrecy around the club's prize-giving, hoping the couple would let something slip, he said.

"But the first thing the kids knew about it was when the All Blacks walked in on Saturday morning."

When All Blacks Israel Dagg, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Wyatt Crockett, Sam Whitelock and Anton Leinert-Brown came through the doors, everybody was thrilled.

"The kids were just beside themselves. The parents were just as excited, I think."

Pearson said it was very humbling to have some of the most recognised athletes in the world pay a visit to their club, but it was the kids' reaction he found most rewarding.

"Our motto's always been we don't do this for ourselves, we do it for the kids. This is something they'll remember for the rest of their lives."

This is the sixth year the All Blacks to the Nation has run.

New Zealand Rugby general manager rugby Neil Sorenson said; "Every All Black knows they wouldn't be in their black jersey today without the dedication of people like those we're visiting. The team can't wait to get out to rugby communities".

- Stuff

