A taste of… The Midnight Baker, 218 Dominion Road, Mt Eden
We'd heard… Our favourite healthful Midnight Baker bread had a brand new home of its own in the form of a quaint cafe in Mt Eden, selling their signature toast and inventive toppings as well as hot and cold drinks.
We started with… It was a wet and chilly day so we went with a red velvet latte ($5.50) (sort of like a chai but with beetroot powder and cacao) and a Bloom tea ($5) (hibiscus flowers, elderberry and rooibos) from a generous offering of Forage & Bloom teas.
We each started with a toast from the Savoury section of the menu, and with two slices on each plate could share both. The balsamic and thyme mushrooms on cannellini bean mash ($12.50) is perfect comfort food, warm and rich and foresty, while the smashed avocado and edamame with turmeric sauerkraut ($8.50) (a Midnight Baker signature) provided a fresh, green foil.
Keen to try something from the Sweet side (served on cinnamon chai toast), we split a serving of the maple syrup and tahini topping, sprinkled with crushed pistachio and coconut sugar ($7.50).
The service was… From a friendly and relaxed little team who were attentive but not overbearing and really knew their stuff.
The vibe was… Perfectly suited to the menu - hip, fresh, bright, cheerful but not loud. A happy mix of customers from all walks of life perched comfortably at handmade wooden table tops set with jars of garden flowers and bottles of water loaded with mint and cinnamon sticks.
If you go… Have a chat with the Midnight Baker herself, Yeshe Dawa, whose passion for and consideration of every element of her toast and toppings is evident in her approach.
But try to avoid... Overdoing it - we came perhaps a little soon after breakfast and as the bread is densely loaded with seeds and other goodies, and the toppings are generous, what initially seemed like three wee slices of toast turned out to be pretty darn filling.
Rating out of 5: 5
- Stuff
