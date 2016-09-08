Rio Paralympics opening ceremony: Flag bearer Holly Robinson proudly leads New Zealand in

Javelin thrower Holly Robinson was beaming with pride as she led her country into the Maracana Stadium.

HAGEN HOPKINS Members of New Zealand team enter the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at Maracana Stadium. HAGEN HOPKINS The team held a friends and family function in Rio on the eve of the opening ceremony on Thursday (NZ time) before heading to the stadium.

The New Zealand Paralympics team has walked on to the Maracana Stadium at the glitzy opening ceremony of the Rio Games.

Led by flag bearer Holly Robinson the team were all smiles for the big occasion.

Robinson, 21, heads into her second Paralympics ranked number one in the world in the women's javelin F46 category.

The flag-bearer announcement came earlier on Wednesday morning as the New Zealand flag was raised in the Paralympic Village, with the 31-strong team receiving a special pounamu from Ngai Tahu to mark the occasion.

The 31-strong New Zealand team will contest six sports, targeting 18 medals, including 12 golds.

- Stuff

