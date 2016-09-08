Rio Paralympics opening ceremony: Flag bearer Holly Robinson proudly leads New Zealand in
Relevant offers
The New Zealand Paralympics team has walked on to the Maracana Stadium at the glitzy opening ceremony of the Rio Games.
Led by flag bearer Holly Robinson the team were all smiles for the big occasion.
Robinson, 21, heads into her second Paralympics ranked number one in the world in the women's javelin F46 category.
The flag-bearer announcement came earlier on Wednesday morning as the New Zealand flag was raised in the Paralympic Village, with the 31-strong team receiving a special pounamu from Ngai Tahu to mark the occasion.
The 31-strong New Zealand team will contest six sports, targeting 18 medals, including 12 golds.
The team held a friends and family function in Rio on the eve of the opening ceremony on Thursday (NZ time) before heading to the stadium.
- Stuff
Sponsored links
Comments
Landslide hits Milford Sound building
Storm sweeps over NZ: in video and pictures
Live: Wild weather sweeps across New Zealand
Delays on Auckland Harbour Bridge after wanted man jumps off bridge into water
Recap: All Blacks press conference
Coronet Peak blocked as keen skiers race to get to snow
Coldplay announce special guests for New Zealand shows
Winter blast: Storm brings gales, snow and heavy rain
Chiefs scandal: The questions that need to be answered
Police take no action on KiwiSaver cluster munitions
Paua diver Ed Adams may not have died if he had been sober - coroner
Farmers expect casualties to newborn lambs from snow storm
Black Caps seamer Mitchell McClenaghan ruled out of India ODIs with injury
Live: Wild weather sweeps across New Zealand
Storm sweeps over NZ: in video and pictures
13 things about New Zealand that shocked me
iPhone 7: Apple's new phones drop headphone jack
Fierce winds cut power, topple trees as wild weather moves north
Boy, 5, dies after falling down school stairs
Winter blast: Storm brings gales, snow and heavy rain
Police investigate real estate agent Christopher Michael Heaps' business Kiwi Bullion
AirAsia X flight from Sydney to Malaysia ends up in Melbourne after navigational error
Featured Promotions
Sponsored Content
Newsletters
Decide what news you want to receive when it suits you
Make us your homepage
Keep up with the latest news by making us your homepage
Horoscopes
What do the stars have in store for you today?
Puzzles
Test your mind with our puzzles
Cartoons
The Little Things, Dilbert, Tom Scott and others