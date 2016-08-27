Auckland weather tomorrow
Good news for Auckland - the blustery winds that have plagued the region are finally forecast to die down.
A light southwesterly breeze will blow at about 10kmh all Sunday, easing in the evening.
But it's not all good news - light, scattered showers are also expected throughout the day.
Winter morning, Sunnynook Park, Auckland, New Zealand (parallel stereo). pic.twitter.com/PPefLpQH2F— TwoMoonsNZ (@TwoMoonsNZ) August 27, 2016
The temperature is set to hit a high of 16 degrees Celsius and a low of 8, while humidity will sit at about 73 per cent.
This weather briefing is updated daily.
- Stuff