Auckland weather tomorrow

FAIRFAX NZ Aucklanders can look forward to an easy, breezy Sunday.

Good news for Auckland - the blustery winds that have plagued the region are finally forecast to die down.

A light southwesterly breeze will blow at about 10kmh all Sunday, easing in the evening.

But it's not all good news - light, scattered showers are also expected throughout the day.

Winter morning, Sunnynook Park, Auckland, New Zealand (parallel stereo). pic.twitter.com/PPefLpQH2F — TwoMoonsNZ (@TwoMoonsNZ) August 27, 2016

The temperature is set to hit a high of 16 degrees Celsius and a low of 8, while humidity will sit at about 73 per cent.

This weather briefing is updated daily.

- Stuff