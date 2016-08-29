Greg Hill patrols Auckland for illegal fishing - for the love of it

SIMON SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ Fishery officers patrol the Hauraki Gulf.

Selfish shellfish collectors beware.

The scallop season opens on September 1 and Greg Hill is one of about 60 honorary fishery officers looking out for those flouting the law in Auckland.

Hill says he does it not only to protect sea life but he also enjoys banter with coworkers and fishermen, as well as seeing what they catch.

SIMON SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ Greg Hill and Kaitiaki II, the flagship vessel of three patrol boats that fisheries officers have in Auckland. The 7.5-metre Naiad has twin 200 housepower outboards and can travel at up to 45 knots.

The Ranui resident says he has made some major busts in the 15 years he's been volunteering, but has never felt physically threatened.

Even so, he wears a stab-proof vest as where there are fishermen there are knives.

"But a lot of it is people who just haven't quite measured or counted correctly," he says.

SIMON SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ Officers inspect the catch of Mt Albert resident Andrew Cronin with his kids Eva Cronin, 2 (centre bottom) and Josh Cronin, 5 (centre left).

"If you treat people in a professional manner they are normally pretty good. I'm quite lucky that I can talk to people ... and we are actually trained how to defuse situations.

"It's only fish," he says. "It's not the end of the world."

Volunteers like Hill help out full-time paid officers in patrolling beaches, boat ramps and on the water, as well as doing education work with the public, for example at boat shows.

SIMON SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ Fishery officers on board Kaitiaki II approach a fishing boat near Motutapu Island.

There is no set amount of fines that honorary fishery officers have to meet or number of people breaking the law that they have to catch.

A lot of the job is education and prevention by being visible out in public, he says.

"It's just getting out and meeting people, and working with a neat bunch of people as well."

SIMON SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ Hill, top middle, aboard a boat on the Hauraki Gulf looking for hidden catch.

Auckland fishery officer Scott Moore co-ordinates about 22 volunteer fishery officers, and says they are "a massive part" of the Ministry of Primary Industries.

"We can't do without the honorary guys," Moore says.

"It's people of all ages and the effort they put in is phenomenal."

SIMON SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ Greg Hill measures the length of a snapper.

Moore says fishery officers work all year around, as even in the middle of winter there are still people out on cockle beds.

There was also a "significant paua bust" in west Auckland a couple of months ago that is working its way through the courts, he says.

Common fish quota in Auckland, caught with a rod:

Snapper on the east coast - no more than seven fish, minimum length 30cm.

Snapper on the west coast - no more than 10 fish, minimum length 27cm.

Kahawai - no more than 20 fish in a combined bag, any size.

Common shellfish quota in Auckland:

Cockles - bag limit of 50, no size limit.

Scallops - bag limit of 20, minimum length of 10cm. Scallops can only be collected from September 1 to March 31.

Auckland shellfish bans are in force at Cockle Bay, Eastern Beach, Karekare Beach, Umupuia Beach, Cheltenham Beach and Whangateau Harbour.

Go to mpi.govt.nz for the full list of what you can take from the ocean and where.

- Stuff