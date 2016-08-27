'It could have killed us': terrified residents had concern over gum tree

ONE News 'The whole house shook' - Auckland mother's frightening account after severe gales toppled a tree onto her Narrow Neck home.

If the gum tree had toppled left instead of right, it would have have cut through Lianne Boucher's house, she said.

"One of the firefighters said to me basically I would have been a goner."

The multiple tonne gum tree in Hanlon Crescent, in the suburb of Narrow Neck on Auckland's North Shore, was ripped up by wild winds on Friday night and landed on Boucher's neighbours' house.

JOSH FAGAN Residents Shane Belch and Sharon Forty said they have raised concerns in the past about the gum tree in Hanlon Crescent, Narrow Neck in Auckland.

Neighbours Shane Belch and Sharon Forty said they were lucky the bulk of the trunk smashed into their concrete block garage and not the main part of their home.

Otherwise it would have crushed their lounge room, they said.

JOSH FAGAN The gum tree landed square on a concrete block of a garage, which prevented it hitting the main part of the house.

Belch was having a nap on the couch and said he was woken by the enormous thud at about 8.30pm.

Forty said the whole house was shaken by the force of the crash.

"I was getting ready to get my son out of the bath. I don't know if he'd had a big fall or not. It was terrifying. It really did shake, I know we don't really have earthquakes here but that's what it felt like."

She said it was lucky no one was injured.

"If you were under it, you would be killed, that's it."

Belch said he wasn't surprised to see that particular tree fall.

He said he told Auckland Council last year that it was a hazard and had been swaying dangerously during strong winds in the past.

"I knew it was going to go," he said.

"I'd tried to tackle it myself but it was just too big. It's a few tonne of tree there."

On Saturday morning the gum tree was still resting on garage roof, with arborists due to come and clear it.

Lianne Belch said she has been concerned about the tree for the 18 years she's lived in the fibrelight Housing New Zealand property.

She was asleep upstairs when it came tumbling down on Friday night.

"It was just a big thud and you know, it's lucky the wind was blowing that way. If it had have swung back toward me that would have been it."

She said she was frustrated something hadn't been done about the tree sooner.

An Auckland Council spokeswoman said contractors were securing the tree on Saturday afternoon and were due to visit again on Monday to assess the situation.

Housing New Zealand has been approached for comment.

- Stuff