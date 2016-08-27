Meth and cash seized in drug bust on Auckland's North Shore

SIMON MAUDE/FAIRFAX NZ Police say they collected a large amount of drugs and cash during a series of raids on the North Shore.

A bust of a suspected methamphetamine dealing ring has led to the arrest of five people on Auckland's North Shore.

Police said they seized meth, GBL, large amounts of cash and drug paraphernalia after serving a number of search warrants on Thursday and Friday.

Four men and one woman were charged in relation to the supply and possession of methamphetamine.

They were remanded in custody and were due to appear in the North Shore District Court on Saturday and Monday.

A spokeswoman would not confirm where the warrants had taken place, only saying it was in the North Shore area.

Detective Inspector Hayden Mander said in a statement he was confident the group had been stopped.

"Police have managed to not only block their supply, but also identified hundreds of their clients who we will be following up with to provide prevention advice and local support services," he said.

Police were committed to looking at ways to reduce meth use in the community, he said.

