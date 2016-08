Crash on Auckland's southern motorway sees woman hospitalised

DAVID WALKER/FAIRFAX NZ Emergency services were called to the crash at about 3.30am.

A woman is in hospital following a crash on the Auckland's southern motorway early on Sunday morning.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said the driver hit the motorway barrier, near the Greenlane offramp, at about 3.30am.

Police said the crash caused a three-car nose-to-tail.

The fast lane was briefly blocked as other vehicles stopped to move the cars.

The woman sustained moderate injuries.

- Stuff