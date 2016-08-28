Person dies after being hit by train in Auckland's Penrose

SAM SWORD/SHARP FOCUS MEDIA Emergency services were called to the incident in Penrose at about 3.45pm.

A man has died after being hit by a train in Auckland.

The incident happened on the corner of Maurice Rd and Station Rd in Penrose at about 3.45pm.

Witness Greg Curry-Black said a man stepped out in front of a train at a railway crossing.

"I saw the train go by with all the lights and everything flashing and a guy walked across, trying to beat the train," he said.

"The train was going fast but [the driver] was doing everything he can - he had the lights and everything going and the [barrier] arms were down."

The man looked to be in his 30s, Curry-Black said.

His friends had gathered at the railway crossing, which was near Mt Smart Stadium.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said the Penrose-Onehunga train line was closed until further notice.

Buses would be put in place between Onehunga and Penrose.

Train services between Britomart and Penrose were still running to schedule, he said.

The southern line had not been affected and traffic in the area was flowing as normal.

More to come.

- Stuff