Students use knives and hurl chairs in south Auckland KFC brawl

FAIRFAX NZ Students from two Auckland schools brawled in the KFC on Monday.

A mass brawl between knife-wielding students in south Auckland involved up to 100 people, police said.

The teenagers also used bits of wood and threw chairs at each other during the fight that spilled into KFC on Massey Rd in Mangere East about 4pm Monday.

The group of teens gathered at Walter Massey Park before the brawl carried on up and down Massey Rd and into KFC, witness Roger Fowler said.

*Were you there? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Fowler, the Mangere East Community Centre director, said it was an "ugly" scene that looked to have been pre-arranged between students.

A police spokesman confirmed there were knives, chairs and bits of wood involved, although he said no-one was reported to be injured.

Two teens and two adults were arrested, he said.

"We now need to review the CCTV footage to determine why it started and who was involved."

Fowler said it was mostly between students from Southern Cross Campus and some from De La Salle College.

"It was evident something was up and they weren't just walking through they were congregating and standing around," he said.

"They were eyeballing each other. Eventually some pushing and shoving and punching started to take place, directly involving several dozen kids.

"There was a lot of brawling type stuff going on, chasing each other back and forth. Mostly punching and that sort of thing."

Fowler said most of the main aggressors were male teens aged between 16 and 18.

He said it became a spectacle for many of the other students who were filming the fight on their phones.

"It was a large mobile audience. The unfortunate part is all the theatrics and acting up. When there's an audience there's probably a temptation to get a bit carried away."

The brawlers were also "darting in and out among cars" and there were several near misses as they were running along Massey Rd, he said.

"Eventually police arrived. They seemed to go for the ringleaders, the ones that were provoking the disturbances. I saw at least two or three getting arrested.

"Initially it was just one female constable in the car, she called for back up, eventually about eight vehicles turned up including a paddy wagon."

The fight also left frightened diners inside the KFC, with several students carrying on punching each other inside the fast food store.

Southern Cross principal Robin Staples said, when contacted, he had not been alerted to the incident by police.

He said the school would deal with the incident if, and when, approached by police.

"The school takes such incidences of this nature very seriously."



Staples said as far as he was aware there was no animosity between pupils from the two schools.

Fowler said it was a "rare" event for the area, though there used to be a lot of student fights in previous years.

"By and large we haven't seen that sort of behaviour for a few years. By and large these mass incidents have become very rare."

- Stuff