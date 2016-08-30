Crash between fire truck and car in Auckland's Sandringham

Elesha Edmonds / Stuff.co.nz Emergency services attended a collision between a fire truck and a car in central Auckland.

A collision between a fire truck and a car blocked a busy central Auckland intersection.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Sandringham and Balmoral Roads on Tuesday morning around 10am.

Fire Service assistant area manager Roger Callister said the Mt Roskill fire crew had been heading to a fire alarm down the road.

ELESHA EDMONDS / FAIRFAX NZ Scene of the crash - intersection of Balmoral and Sandringham Roads

"They were responding under lights and sirens."

Callister said the fire appliance had been "crawling" through the intersection at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car was checked over by St John ambulance staff but was uninjured.

Callister said the fire crew, an officer and three firefighters, were uninjured but shaken by the events.

Traffic lights at the intersection were turned off so police could divert the motorists away from the scene.

The car was seriously damaged while the fire truck sustained scrapes to its side.

The truck would need to be assessed by a mechanic before it would be allowed back on the road, Callister said.

Traffic was affected in all four directions and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

