Truck on fire on Auckland motorway

NZTA The driver of the truck is OK but motorists near Lambie Dr have been warned to take extra care.

A fire has engulfed a large truck on the side of Auckland's southwestern motorway.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the motorway's eastbound lanes near Lambie Dr around 8.10am on Wednesday.

The Fire Service said it was believed the truck was carrying mud.

Truck on fire on Sth-Wstn Mwy southbound near Lambie Dr. Pass with #ExtraCare. Driver okay #ExpectDelays ^TP pic.twitter.com/wWH7QRfyvV — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 30, 2016

The NZ Transport Agency warned southbound motorists to avoid the area if possible or to expect delays as traffic was heavy between Puhinui Rd and Lambie Dr.

It said the driver of the truck was not injured.

- Stuff