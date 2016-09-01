Auckland Transport manager sentenced to home detention for corruption charges

DAVID WHITE Barrie Kenneth James George appears for sentencing in the High Court after pleading guilty to two charges of corruption.

A 42-year career has ended in a home detention sentence for former official Barrie Kenneth James George.

The 69-year-old had worked for Auckland Transport (AT), Rodney District Council and its predecessor organisations since 1974 and was an elected official in 2005 when he began specialising in transport areas.

The former engineer's career ended in 2013 when he admitted to AT bosses that he'd been accepting gratuities worth $103,580.54 for the past eight years.

The bribes related to million-dollar work contracts a construction company was granted by AT between December 2005 and June 2013.

Although George wasn't the one to award those contracts, he was in charge of approving the roading company's invoices and purchase orders, and never disclosed to his managers his connection to the company.

At his sentencing at the High Court in Auckland on Thursday, Justice Graham Lang said AT had not suffered a financial loss as a result of the corruption, but accepted arguments from Crown prosecutor Brian Dickey that that organisations' reputations had been tarnished, as was New Zealand's status as a "corruption free" nation.

Justice Lang said the offending had affected ratepayers perception of AT, and other staff members who may be "looked down on" by the public.

According to a summary of facts George admitted accepting domestic and international travel and liquor for himself and his family.

That resulted from a culture of AT and council staff socialising with contacts outside work and being "encouraged" to fraternise with contractors, the High Court heard.

Both the Rodney District Council and AT had code of ethics agreements for officials which made it illegal for them to accept gifts, stipulating that any gifts over $100 had to be declared and approved.

George didn't declare any of his gifts and in late 2012 he was said to have approached senior AT staff over concerns about the roading contractor but did not immediately confess his conflict of interest.

However following an internal inquiry and the involvement of the Serious Fraud Office, George admitted his offending.

In August he plead guilty to two representative corruption charges.

Two men charged alongside George have denied corruption charges against them and will go to trial later this year.

On Thursday George's lawyer Bob Hollyman described his client's offending as an "illegal gratuity" for doing his job.

"He did nothing out of the ordinary apart from accepting those gratuities," Hollyman said.

George reported ethical concerns he had regarding the roading contractor and other officials and as a result had been charged himself, which Hollyman described as a "sad irony".

"He does not seek to be excused but is entitled to recognition that he approached Auckland Transport with those concerns. If he had not done this, matters may not have come to light."

Trust others had in him had been "eroded" and his career had ended under a cloud, Hollyman said.

Justice Lang arrived at a one year, nine month sentence of imprisonment, which allowed him to consider a home detention sentence.

He said George had lead a "blameless" life to date and references from family and colleagues showed he was well respected and dedicated to his family.

George was sentenced to 10 months home detention.

In a statement AT chief executive David Warburton said the internal investigation and subsequent court charges showed the organisation's systems and procurement processes were "robust".

"However they need to be continually monitored and reviewed," he said.

Warburton described the Serious Fraud Office's investigation as "thorough and professional".

