Traffic crawling on Auckland motorway after fatal crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on Auckland's northwestern motorway on Thursday morning.

Around 9.45am, a truck and the motorcycle travelling citybound crashed between St Lukes Rd and Great North Rd.

Police said the rider of the bike died at the scene. The motorway was completely closed citybound.

Police and the NZ Transport Agency are warning motorists of major congestion on the motorway as emergency services deal with the incident.

At 10.45am, police said one lane was now open for citybound traffic between Waterview Rd and St Lukes Rd.

Westbound traffic was not affected.

UPDATE: Nth Wstn Mwy NOW CLOSED citybound at Gt North Rd due serious crash. Avoid area, exit prior #DELAYS ^TP pic.twitter.com/RTcE4wssU1 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 31, 2016

Police are busy trying to clear the on-ramps so emergency services can get through.

The Serious Crash Unit are also responding.

Police said there would be major congestion in the area for some time.

