Police justified in shooting David Cerven: Report

Police were justified in shooting Slovakian national David Cerven in Auckland's Myers Park last year, the Independent Police Conduct Authority says.

However the authority ruled that the officers' actions "precipitated Mr Cerven's response" and found there were a number of other actions the officers could have taken, including furthering their negotiations with the unarmed Cerven.

Cerven was shot on August 2 last year.

About 25 minutes before he was shot, Cerven called police asking them to meet him in Myers Park to talk about three aggravated robberies he was suspected of committing.

Four unarmed officers went to the park where the authority said Cerven did not comply with police requests to come down from a hill he was on, show his hands or lie on the ground.

Cerven told them he had a gun.

The IPCA report into the shooting, released on Thursday, said two armed officers approached Cerven and told him to get on the ground.

Instead, he was said to have taken his hands out of his pockets and appeared to clasp them together, making it look like he had a firearm in his hands.

Both officers simultaneously fired a number of shots at Cerven, who died at the scene.



In a statement the authority said it accepted the two officers believed Cerven had a gun, that they feared for their lives and in the circumstances, according to law and police policy, were justified in shooting him.

"However, the authority is also of the view that the focus of the two officers was on the risk Mr Cerven posed to the unarmed officers at the scene and not on a complete assessment of the situation," the statement said.

"In acting as they did, the two officers did not give sufficient weight to the risk members of the public were exposed to, or whether it was necessary to immediately engage Mr Cerven."

Specifically, the officers did not consider the possibility of covering unarmed officers while negotiating his surrender, taking over negotiations from the unarmed officers, delaying Cerven's arrest by continuing with negotiations until the park could be properly cordoned and Cerven contained, or finding out whether AOS was going to be, or had been, called, the report said.

"In addition, the two officers did not advise the communications centre of their intended approach. Their failure to do so meant that neither the communications centre nor the four officers present in the park were aware of their plan and it was not approved by the dispatcher, who at that time had control of the incident.

"As the four other officers were unaware of the plan, they had limited time to retreat and take cover."

Authority Chair Judge Sir David Carruthers said the public must have confidence that police followed law and policy at all times.

"Particularly where lethal force is involved," he said.

"In this case, the authority accepts that the officers were justified in shooting Mr Cerven, but has found that some of their actions leading up to the shooting were wanting – to the extent they precipitated the response that led to his death."

The authority also found that police communications centre staff responded appropriately to Cerven's 111 call and the dispatcher had acted correctly in attempting to cordon the park and ensuring armed officers attended.

Cerven had received "all reasonable assistance" from police after being shot, the authority said.

POLICE IN 'UNENVIABLE POSITION'

Auckland City district commander Superintendent Richard Chambers acknowledged the authority's findings.

He said police staff involved were acting "in a highly volatile, challenging and fast moving situation".



"The final outcome was not what anyone wanted," he said.



"This was a tragic outcome for all and our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Cerven's family and friends," Chambers said.



"At the same time I want to acknowledge the courage of my staff on the night, who were put in an unenviable position where they ultimately had to use lethal force to protect themselves, their colleagues and the public from what they genuinely believed was a clear threat posed by Mr Cerven."



He acknowledged communication from police officers to the communications centre could have been better and said police were putting into place recommendations to improve systems.

﻿FINANCIAL DIFFICULTY

According to a summary of events included in the IPCA's report Cerven had been loaned 30,000 euros when he moved to New Zealand with his partner, and that the debt had "stressed" him.

The 21 year-old was from Dolny Kubin, in the Orava region of northern Slovakia.

At the time of his death friends said Cerven, a professional kick boxer, was in financial difficulty after having major knee surgery which prevented him from being able to compete.



After attempting to move to the United States he settled in New Zealand on a one year working visa in 2015.



﻿However after damaging his knee police say he instead went on to carry out a series of aggravated robberies, allegedly leaving his passport at the scene of one.

In the lead up to his death the authority said Cerven had exhibited "unusual behaviour" including suddenly quitting his labouring job for a water proofing company, telling his boss he had to fight in Iraq to pay off his debt.



On July 12, 2015, he was said to have searched "gun trade me" on Google and on the same day searched "sell pistols Auckland", although there was no evidence he had bought a gun, police said.



On July 26 he messaged a former colleague, pretending to be in Afghanistan, and said the government would pay off his debts if he died. He deactivated his Facebook account the next day.



His partner told police she had noticed money disappearing from their joint accounts and the IPCA said Cerven had been gambling online and watching videos of armed robberies and war movies.



"On the night before he died (Cerven's partner) noticed that Mr Cerven was quiet and sad. He was also hugging her more than usual," the summary of events said.



Police allege Cerven committed robberies on July 26, and 29 and August 1, while armed with a knife.



The first two robberies allegedly netted him $964. However, the third time the shopkeeper was said to have fought back, prompting Cerven to drop his backpack containing his passport and driver's licence.



The following day police put out a national alert including a photograph of Cerven and asking for information about armed robberies.



Cerven's partner said Cerven was sad, upset and crying when he realised police were looking for him.



After telling friends to look after his partner, he was said to have run off crying. His girlfriend spoke to him for the last time at 7pm where he was said to have fluctuated between laughing and crying.



"He said that he was in church and had made a confession," the authority's summary said. "Mr Cerven told (his partner) not to worry and that he would go to heaven."



Cerven called police 20 minutes later and requested police meet him at Myers Park because he had information about the robberies, but denied he was responsible.



Cerven was shot at 7.45pm.

