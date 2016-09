Two people injured in West Auckland house fire

BEVAN READ / FAIRFAX NZ Two fire engines and ambulance services attended the Murillo Place, Henderson house fire.

A young child and an adultĀ are being treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in West Auckland.

The fire at the rear of the Murillo Place home in HendersonĀ broke out just before 7am on Friday.

Two fire engines along with ambulance services rushed to the address.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

- Stuff