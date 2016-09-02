Tsunami warning causing delays on Auckland trains

Auckland train commuters are facing delays and disruption on Friday morning, with services affected by a tsunami warning.

Auckland Transport said trains on the western and southern lines were terminating at Newmarket station.

The Newmarket to Britomart rail line was shut down by KiwiRail, the lines' owner, as a precaution following a large earthquake off East Cape.

UPDATE: Britomart has reopened to train services, please expect ongoing delays and cancellations as train services return to schedule. ^NW — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) September 1, 2016

At 7.30am the Britomart station was reopened to train services but AT warned train commuters to expect ongoing delays.

Earlier, services on the Onehunga line were suspended, while the eastern line was only operating between Panmure and Manukau.

The disruptions follow an earlier warning from AT that commuters should expect delays and cancellations to train services, due to the tsunami warning issued by Civil Defence following Friday morning's earthquake off East Cape.

