Crash causes congestion on Auckland's Southern Motorway
A crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway near Ellerslie Rd on Friday afternoon caused major delays.
The smash happened at 1pm city-bound, and involved a van and a four-wheel-drive.
A Fire Service spokesman said one person was briefly trapped but they were found to have only minor injuries.
NZTA said two lanes were blocked as a result.
UPDATE: #Crash on Sthn-Mway Citybound after Ellerslie Rd, 2 lanes open, 2 lanes blocked #ExpectDelays ^SK pic.twitter.com/wIFtWtavS1— NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 2, 2016
They urged people to avoid the area if possible, or to expect a delay.
- Stuff