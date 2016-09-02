Crash causes congestion on Auckland's Southern Motorway

SAM SWORD/SHARP FOCUS MEDIA A motor vehicle accident on the southern motorway has caused traffic issues in Auckland.

A crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway near Ellerslie Rd on Friday afternoon caused major delays.

The smash happened at 1pm city-bound, and involved a van and a four-wheel-drive.

A Fire Service spokesman said one person was briefly trapped but they were found to have only minor injuries.

SHARPFOCUS MEDIA One person was trapped but escaped with minor injuries in the crash on the Southern Motorway.

NZTA said two lanes were blocked as a result.

They urged people to avoid the area if possible, or to expect a delay.

- Stuff