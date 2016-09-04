Remuera 'neighbours at war' battle over barking dogs and disputed Auckland driveway

A doctor whose barking dogs sparked a neighbourhood dispute in the upmarket Auckland suburb of Remuera has lost her appeal to the High Court.

Deborah Waxman applied for a restraining order against next-door neighbour Mark Crouch, alleging he harassed her and made her so stressed that she was too scared to leave her house.

Crouch denied those claims and argued Waxman was trying to get "revenge" for her mistaken belief that he was the ring leader of the noise complaints against her dogs.

The Auckland District Court dismissed Waxman's request for a restraining order in January.

Waxman appealed to the High Court but was again knocked back in a decision released this week.

Justice Matthew Palmer noted in the decision that "sometimes neighbours just can't get along with each other".

He added that "occasionally, their interactions get out of hand".

The decision showed there was a long-running feud between Waxman and Crouch.

Waxman's three West Highland white terriers and one Old English sheepdog, named Fionn, Mazel, Tai and Tov, have had numerous noise complaints and racked up an extensive record on their Auckland Council 'bark file'.

The decision showed Waxman was unhappy with the way Crouch raised the issue.

In one email on June 16 last year Crouch wrote to Waxman: "you really are the most disturbed person we have come across and we have genuine fears for our safety and sanity as you carry on your misguided campaign against your neighbours".

Waxman said that email caused her distress and "impugned (her) mental health and care for her children and four dogs".

Two days after the email, on June 18, Crouch and Waxman had a "confrontation" and shouted at each other over a near collision between their cars in the driveway.

Waxman rang police at the time although they took no action.

On August 11 last year, in what she cited as another example of harassment, Waxman said Crouch left a bag of junk mail in her driveway along with a note accusing Waxman of putting the junk mail in his mail box.

When it came to hearing their arguments in the District Court Judge Mary-Beth Sharp declared that Crouch's evidence was "fair and honest" while Waxman's evidence was "argumentative" and "just plain difficult".

She found that Crouch was the one being harassed and the fact that Waxman had sought a restraining order against him was vexatious.

Part of Waxman's appeal of the decision to the High Court was a claim that Judge Sharp's cross-examination of her demonstrated "a lack of impartiality and resulted in prejudice and an unfair hearing".

Justice Palmer said in his view, and the mind of a reasonable lay observer, there was nothing to suggest that a fair hearing had not been held.

He said "there was un-neighbourly behaviour on both sides" but ultimately he upheld the judgment in declining the application for a restraining order, saying Crouch's actions did not amount to harassment.

However, he overturned the District Court finding that Waxman's application was vexatious.

She "honestly held a belief she was being harassed [and] was distressed by that", he said.

"As such, I do not see how Ms Waxman can be said to have acted vexatiously to such an exceptionally bad, or flagrant level, as to have indemnity costs awarded against her."

Waxman was ordered to pay costs as per High Court rules.

When contacted on Saturday, Waxman disputed that the proceedings were related to her dogs but declined to comment further.

Crouch declined to comment.

