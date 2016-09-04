Auckland Catholics among first in world to celebrate Mother Teresa's canonisation

NICOLE LAWTON / FAIRFAX NZ Bishop Patrick Dunn led the service at St Peters Cathedral celebrating the canonisation of Mother Teresa.

Aucklanders were among the first in the world to celebrate the canonisation of Mother Teresa on Sunday morning.

A mass was held at St Peters Cathedral in honour of the missionary nun, who will enter the ranks of Catholic Church saints on September 4 in Vatican City.

Catholics believe the saints live in paradise after death and can make miracles happen by summoning God's intervention when prayers are addressed to them. There are thousands of them, but no precise count exists.

NICOLE LAWTON / FAIRFAX NZ Members of Mother Teresa's order, the Sisters of Charity, wore the same blue and white garb she wore while carrying out her missionary work in Calcutta.

The mass, held at 11am on Sunday, was several hours ahead of the ceremony which will be presided over by Pope Francis.

More than 1000 churchgoers, along with five members of Mother Teresa's order, the Sisters of Charity, packed the cathedral for the occasion.

KEVIN STENT / FAIRFAX NZ Allan Devlin and Jack Bergin greet Mother Teresa at Wellington Airport during her 1973 trip to New Zealand.

Bishop Patrick Dunn led the service, saying it was particularly special since Mother Teresa had visited Auckland and New Zealand during her travels.

"Today we honour Mother Teresa, Calcutta, who ... in about 12 hours time, will be lifted among the saints of God," the Bishop said in his address to the congregation.

"Her message to us is that ... the world can be changed through small acts of kindness, all we need to do it is get cracking and do them."

He mentioned her famous love for the poor and quoted her famous saying: "it's in the faces of the poor you can see the face of Jesus".

Dunn also mentioned her joy, her determination to help others and her "lasting darkness" - the sadness she struggled with her entire life, before eventually coming to grips with it.

Mother Teresa's canonisation falls on the eve of her feast day, September 5, which marks the 19th anniversary of her death at the age of 87.

- Stuff