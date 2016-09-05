Heavy police presence in West Auckland after robbery and chase

MARION VAN DIJK/FAIRFAX NZ Police stopped the fleeing vehicle with road spikes but continue to search the area of Glen Eden following a robbery.

Police were scouring the Auckland suburb of Glen Eden after a car chase following a robbery.

Four people have been arrested, however two others remained outstanding and a large number of police were searching for them in the West Auckland suburb.

A group carried out a robbery at a shop on Sunnybrae Rd on the North Shore just before 3.15pm on Monday.

They fled in a stolen car. Police sighted the car and signalled for it to stop, but the driver failed to do so and continued to drive.

The car was pursued by police to West Auckland, where officers managed to stop it using road spikes.

The occupants of the car then got out and fled on foot but were chased by officers.

Four people were taken into custody, however police continued to search for another two people.

A large number of police units, including dog handlers and the Eagle helicopter were searching around the Glen Eden Railway Station area.

Some cordons were in place in the immediate area.

Police said more information would be provided when it was available and confirmed.

