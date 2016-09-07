Three injured after ambulance crashes opposite Auckland City Hospital
An ambulance carrying a patient has ploughed into a bus stop opposite Auckland City Hospital, injuring three pedestrians.
Did you see the crash? Send your newstips, photos and video to newstips@stuff.co.nz.
A witness said the ambulance mounted the footpath and struck a bus shelter on Park Rd in the central Auckland suburb of Grafton.
Two people were taken away by other ambulances, the witness said.
"The ambulance was carrying an elderly patient on a stretcher - she seemed OK."
Police said the ambulance was not believed to have been driving under lights and sirens at the time of the crash.
The three pedestrians had moderate and minor injuries and were being seen by medical staff at hospital.
Three ambulance officers, including the driver, were uninjured, police said.
The patient in the back of the ambulance was also uninjured.
- Stuff