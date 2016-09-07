Three injured after ambulance crashes opposite Auckland City Hospital

NICOLE LAWTON/FAIRFAX NZ Police are on the scene of the ambulance crash in the central Auckland suburb of Grafton.

An ambulance carrying a patient has ploughed into a bus stop opposite Auckland City Hospital, injuring three pedestrians.

A witness said the ambulance mounted the footpath and struck a bus shelter on Park Rd in the central Auckland suburb of Grafton.

NICOLE LAWTON/FAIRFAX NZ The ambulance mounted the footpath and crashed into a bus stop, a witness said.

Two people were taken away by other ambulances, the witness said.

"The ambulance was carrying an elderly patient on a stretcher - she seemed OK."

Police said the ambulance was not believed to have been driving under lights and sirens at the time of the crash.

The three pedestrians had moderate and minor injuries and were being seen by medical staff at hospital.

Three ambulance officers, including the driver, were uninjured, police said.

The patient in the back of the ambulance was also uninjured.

