Man's body found on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway

The serious crash unit was investigating what had happened.

Police are investigating after a man's body was found on the Northwestern Motorway (State Highway 16) in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called just after 10pm, after the body was found on the motorway's eastbound lane.

Police enquiries were ongoing and the serious crash unit was also investigating.

Police did not give further information about what may have occurred.

One eastbound lane of State Highway 16 was closed but traffic was moving freely, police said.

