Under-staffed and under-trained police cause loss in confidence - Stuart Nash

ROSS GIBLIN/ FAIRFAX NZ If police fail to investigate, people will lose confidence in them, Stuart Nash says.

Police are under-staffed, under-trained and "not interested" in solving what they see as lesser crimes, according to the Labour Party police spokesman.

Police have been criticised by a Wellington business man claiming police did "sweet bugger all" after thieves stole a trailer from his company and a similar instance where six cars were stolen from a South Auckland rental car company, with that business owner also accusing police of doing little to catch the crooks.

Napier MP Stuart Nash said: "In my view, it's simply a matter of the police just not having the resources to do it, and that's bad. The only way to solve the problem is to employ and fund more police."

He said 90 per cent of all car thefts are never solved.

And the reason, he says, is public anger over burglaries.

He said the media had highlighted public dissatisfaction at dire statistics for solving burglaries - 92 percent of Auckland burglaries are also unsolved.

"Because of all the press around burglaries, the commissioner has now said that police will attend every single burglary that has been reported."

Police poor performance had become "high profile" enough it warranted special attention from the commissioner.

"They used to attend only about 70 per cent of burglaries, so their workload has increased by about 30 percent."

That meant even less police time to spend on other crimes.

Nash said crimes that received less media attention such as car thefts now have even less priority placed on them.

"Police have just said 'we're not interested'."

Police probably concluded that because no one has been injured and the company can claim insurance on it, that it's a non issue, Nash said.

But Ian Charlton, the rental car owner, said the repeated loss of cars had cost him $20,000 and he considered closing his business.

Nash said the "ongoing problem" was police being understaffed and under-trained.

He pointed to the recent 'ghost burglaries' move by police to fudge statistics as evidence police were under pressure.

In the 'ghost burglaries' scandal, police in south Auckland were making it look like a decline in burglaries in their area by simply reclassifying burglaries as lesser offences - in reality burglaries were going un-investigated.

"In my experience, its not a technology problem, they have the tools to do the job, they just literally don't haven't the men and woman on the ground to visit every victim of crime."

He fears a chilling effect on the public's confidence in the police.

"My real concern is around people's belief that the police can no longer catch burglars - or they're not going to do anything about your car being stolen."

He said if police don't investigate these types of crime, people will stop reporting them.

"People will say 'well what's the point in going to the police?'."

Then police can report dropping crime numbers - making it look like they're doing a better job.

He said that there is a difference between people losing respect for the police versus people not believing police have the resources to do the job properly.

"I'm not saying people are losing respect in the police ... there is a difference between the men and woman on the front line working their guts out, and the senior hierarchy."

In the latest police culture survey 60 per cent of police believed they lacked training sufficient enough to do their job.

"When you get people who believe they're under-trained, unsupported and have too much stress then they're not going to operate at an optimal level are they?"

Police said in the case of Ian Charlton's stolen cars they were investigating leads.

- Stuff.co.nz