Phil Goff maintains a commanding lead in the running for Auckland mayor, according to the latest poll.

In the mayoral poll published by the Spinoff website, 38 per cent of respondents supported Goff, with Vic Crone holding second place at 11 per cent.

Six per cent favoured John Palino while 5 per cent picked the youngest candidate of them all, 22-year-old Chloe Swarbrick.

Mark Thomas and Penny Bright both scored 4 per cent..

"Don't knows" were at 23 per cent.

The poll comes a day after Thomas said he was "refocussing" his campaign in light of Goff's dominance the polls.

Thomas said that rather than withdraw, his campaign focus would now be on alerting Aucklanders to the situation that Goff would be mayor unless they made a different choice.

Swarbrick said her fourth place in the poll was a game changer.

"I have next to no funding, next to no resources behind my campaign, but have managed to reach large numbers of Aucklanders who are tired of the old way of doing things," she told the Spinoff.

In Spinoff's previous mayoral poll last month, Goff had 31 per cent support, Crone 8 per cent and Palino 4 per cent.

The online poll was conducted by Horizon Research.

