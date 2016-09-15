One person dead after crash near Kawakawa Bay, Auckland

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Emergency services has closed Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd following a two car crash which trapped one person.

A man has died following a crash near Kawakawa Bay, Auckland.

He was the driver of one of the two vehicles involved and was trapped for some time, police said.

He was freed by fire crews and worked on by St John ambulance staff but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd about 8.45am on Thursday.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter also responded to the incident.

The road was closed with cordons in place while the Police Serious Crash unit investigates.

This is the only access into Kawakawa from Clevedon, and police warned it would remain closed for several hours.

The road is closed at the McNicol Rd and Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd intersection.

- Stuff