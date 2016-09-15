Auckland man jailed for distributing thousands of child sex abuse images

BEVAN READ/FAIRFAX NZ Robert Stuart Smith was sentenced to two years nine months jail at the Waitakere District Court on Wednesday.

An Auckland man has been sentenced to two years nine months in prison for distributing pictures and videos of child sex abuse and exploitation.

The Department of Internal Affairs said Henderson man Robert Stuart Smith possessed over 3565 images and video files and distributed almost 1000 of these in various batches to 121 people.

The 25-year-old unemployed man emailed more than 42,000 files of objectionable material.

In the Waitakere District Court on Wednesday, Judge Robert Ronayne said the case involved "real victims, real children".

Images of babies, toddlers and children up to pre-teen in age he had been shown in preparation for sentencing were distressing.

Judge Ronayne used a starting point of four and a half years' jail, but reduced this taking into account Smith's guilty plea, family support, youth, co-operation with the Department of Internal Affairs and "questionable" attempts at rehabilitation.

He considered him a recidivist offender because he had previously admitted similar offending but had failed to complete a SAFE treatment programme.

Internal Affairs' Censorship Compliance Manager Stephen Waugh said Smith's detection was another example of law enforcement agencies co-operating with industry to help detect and prevent the abuse of children.

"The United States-based online provider detected Smith distributing known child sexual abuse images. This detection caused a report to be sent to the United States' National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children which was referred to DIA in New Zealand," Waugh said.

"This case is another example of how this type of offending is very much international and requires a cohesive response from all organisations involved. It also shows that it's only a matter of time before those who deal in this material get caught."

