Five people arrested after allegedly holding group at gunpoint in Auckland

FAIRFAX NZ Within 24 hours of the incident police had arrested and charged five men.

A group of friends were forced to lay on the ground while they had guns pointed at them during a terrifying incident in the Auckland suburb of Stonefields.

The incident happened as the group of five friends were parked on suburban Barbarich Dr about 9.15pm on Tuesday.

They were allegedly approached by five people, driving in a red Mazda hatchback, who got out of their car and pointed firearms at them. No shots were fired.

Two of the group of friends were physically assaulted and all were forced out of the car and ordered to lie on the ground.

The men, aged between 18 and 21, then stole various items of property from the victims, before fleeing in the red hatchback.

Police do not believe this was a random incident.

Searches involving Armed Offenders Squad were carried out at residential addresses across Auckland on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of five men.

A number of firearms and stolen property were recovered.

The offenders were set to appear in Auckland District Court on Thursday.

