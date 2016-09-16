Almost 30 bosses dropped off Sky Tower for charity

SkyJump

Growing up in South Auckland, Martin Payne says he knows what it's like on the "other side of things".

So when his sister-in-law "tapped him on the shoulder" to raise money for the Graeme Dingle Foundation, he couldn't really say no.

Even if it did mean throwing himself off the side of the Sky Tower.

Chris McKeen Martin Payne receives a hug from his mother and his daughter before getting suited up.

As the general manager of Water Supply Products, the Birkenhead Point resident was the perfect candidate for Drop Your Boss.

READ MORE

* Women of Influence alumni: Jo-anne Wilkinson

* Kiwis in quest to conquer unclimbed peak

* Executives abseil for Waikato Drop Your Boss 2016 fundraiser

Payne was joined by 26 other community leaders and bosses from around Auckland, to hurl themselves 192 metres off the Sky Tower.

PHOTO: CHRIS MCKEEN/FAIRFAX NZ Martin Payne took part in the Drop Your Boss fundraising event, raising money for the Graeme Dingle Foundation charity, where participants did the Sky Jump from the Sky Tower.

Cotton On Group Mark Singleton had to overcome personal experience with vertigo in order to participate.

Drop Your Boss is an annual event to raise money for the Graeme Dingle Foundation, an organisation founded 21 years ago by outdoors enthusiasts Graeme Dingle and Jo-anne Wilkinson, with the vision to improve New Zealand's negative youth statistics.

"People have tough lives," Payne says.

PHOTO: CHRIS MCKEEN/FAIRFAX NZ NZ manager of Cotton On Mark Singleton and founder Graeme Dingle both participated in the Drop Your Boss fundraiser event.

"The foundation is trying to pluck kids out of the wrong path and put them on the right path, and that's a great thing.

"It's scary at the start when you are standing at the edge of the plank looking down. But, once you've jumped, it's great."

Dingle says he launched the unconventional fundraiser in 2013, in order to give participants the opportunity to experience, first-hand, the challenge of overcoming fear and difficult circumstances that young people face everyday.

Supplied Kaipatiki Local Board member Richard Hills gets ready to drop 192 meters from the Sky Tower, to raise money for the Graeme Dingle Foundation.

All funds go towards supporting the foundation's school-based programmes for thousands of Kiwis ages between 5 and 18, such as Kiwi Can, Stars, Career Navigator and Project K, and MYND.

Each programme targets the different needs in children, from low self confidence to youth offenders, giving opportunities for participants to become the next generation of successful parents, leaders and business people.

"Our punchline is 'transforming young lives forever'," Dingle says.

"That's exactly what we do."

The organisation sees 21,000 students pass through its programmes every year, including All Black rugby player Sonny Bill Williams.

Joining Payne, was fellow North Shore resident and Kaipatiki Local Board member Richard Hills.

Despite not being the "biggest fan of heights", he says it was great to support work with youth in New Zealand

Dingle remembers Hills as a teenager, when he went to Antarctica with co-founder Wilkinson.

"We've watched him just blossom since then. He's one of thousands of kids who have gone on to be very successful," Dingle says.

"We prove our outcomes in the people in we produce," Dingle says.

So far more than$43,000 has been raised.

To donate, and to view a full list of participants, visit www.givealittle.co.nz/event/dropyourbossauckland2016.

- Stuff