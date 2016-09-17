Two horses killed after being hit by car near Auckland's Southern Motorway

Police say an SUV type vehicle has hit and killed two horses on the motorway near Drury.

Two horses have been hit by an SUV and killed on a road near Auckland's Southern Motorway on Saturday morning.

Police said they responded at 5.30am to reports two horses had been hit and killed by an SUV type vehicle at the intersection of Pitt Rd and Great South Rd, near Drury.

Three horses had been wandering the street and it is still not known what paddock they came from, police said.

No one was injured in the incident but the SUV was damaged.

- Stuff