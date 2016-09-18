4000 Auckland homes without power in precautionary emergency shutdown

SEAN SHADBOLT/SUPPLIED Titirangi, Avondale and Mt Wellington were among the worst hit suburbs during several blackouts across Auckland city on Sunday.

More than 4000 households in Auckland are without power after hazardous low-hanging power-lines caused Vector to initiate several emergency power shut downs across the city.

Avondale and Titirangi were the worst affected suburbs with power cuts that struck about 10.30am on Sunday.

About 2500 houses centred around Avondale were affected and about 1000 in Titirangi.

Elsewhere in the city, about 600 households in Mt Wellington saw power cuts and 30 in Waimuku and River Head Forest respectively.

A Vector spokesperson said the issue was due to the risk of low-hanging lines.

"Low-hanging lines are a hazard as they can become caught on passing trucks, so the power has been turned off in the areas as a precaution."

"We don't know the exact cause of the low hanging lines at this stage but there has been some bad weather about. Crews are working to get power back on as soon as we can."

Auckland has been battered with wet weather all weekend.

The site estimated power would be restored around 12.30pm for most of the areas.

- Stuff.co.nz