Power restored to 4000 Auckland homes after emergency shutdown

SEAN SHADBOLT/SUPPLIED Titirangi and Avondale have had their power restored after several blackouts across Auckland city on Sunday.

Power has been restored to thousands of Auckland households after earlier precautionary emergency shut downs.

Hazardous low-hanging power-lines caused power provider Vector to cut power to 4000 households across the city, with Avondale and Titirangi being worst affected.

About 2500 houses in Avondale and about 1000 in Titirangi were without power after 10.30am on Sunday.

By 1pm lines crews were able to pinpoint and isolate the incident and reduce the numbers of houses without power to 150 over the two suburbs.

A Vector spokesperson said the issue was due to the risk of low-hanging lines.

"Low-hanging lines are a hazard as they can become caught on passing trucks, so the power has been turned off in the areas as a precaution."

"We don't know the exact cause of the low hanging lines at this stage but there has been some bad weather about. Crews are working to get power back on as soon as we can."

Auckland has been battered with wet weather all weekend.

