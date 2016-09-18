Aucklanders will be forced to pay for plastic bags under Phil Goff's rule

Goff wants consumers to start paying for supermarket bags.

Mayoral candidate Phil Goff says if he becomes mayor he wants to make Auckland shoppers pay for using supermarket plastic bags.

He said last year the United Kingdom introduced an equivalent 10 cent charge on all plastic bags used in supermarkets, with exceptions for some goods such as meat, fish and vegetables.

"The result was an 85 percent reduction in plastic bag use. This is replicated in cities around the world which have taken this action. We need to do the same," he said.

"Aucklanders use hundreds of millions of plastic bags each year. They are used on average for 12 minutes before they enter the waste stream as non-biodegradable rubbish."

Although charging for plastic bags cannot be introduced through bylaws, Goff said as mayor he will work with MPs to promote change through a Local Bill in Parliament.

David White / Fairfax NZ Goff said the change can be made through a local bill in Parliament.

"Waiheke Island with its new Countdown supermarket is already leading the way with requiring reusable or compostable bags."

Pam Waugh, head of the Salvation Army food banks, said it supports the change but acknowledges it may add to the pinch for some families.

"Obviously every bit of extra pressure on a household's budget can be hard but at the same time we all have to make caring for the environment a concern and a priority. Our stewardship effects not only ourselves but future generations."

Supplied Plastic bags can pose a threat to Auckland's marine life.

Waugh said if a cost is put on plastic bags the Salvation Army will work with anyone who needs help budgeting in the fee.

She said a tangible way to help others cope with the cost is to donate reusable bags to food banks.

The plastic bag charge announcement was included in Goff's wider environmental policy.

He said this policy focuses on restoring the health of Auckland's harbours and the Hauraki Gulf, reducing plastic bag use, and reducing emissions through promoting electric vehicles.

"Auckland's harbours are deteriorating in water quality and biodiversity.

"With snapper numbers reduced to 19 percent of original stock, we need to restore fish stocks to sustainable levels and stop the damage in the Gulf caused by fishing practices like bottom trawling."

Tom Carnegie / Fairfax NZ. Manukau Harbour Protection Society chair, Jim Jackson, said sedimentation build up and poor water quality are the main causes of the harbour's poor health.

Jim Jackson, chair of the Manukau Harbour Restoration Society, said while the reduction of plastic bags is good, the major focus does need to be placed on the reduction of sedimentation and improving water quality.

"These are the two major causes of the Manukau's poor health. Most of the sedimentation is run off from the motorway while urbanisation and a lack of action around improving stormwater and wastewater systems is compromising the water quality."

Goff's environmental policy also seeks to coordinate the planting of an extra one million trees and shrubs over the next three years.

"The Million Trees policy, through planting along streams, creeks, rivers and coastal areas will help improve the quality of waters," he said.

- Stuff