Ninety per cent of Auckland residents left in the dark by Vector power outage didn't receive compensation

SIMON MAUDE/Fairfax NZ Vector said there was considerable promotion in local newspapers about the application process for compensation.

Only 10 per cent of Auckland residents affected by a major power outage have been paid promised compensation.

More than 75,000 Auckland residents were affected by a major power outage at the Penrose substation that lasted several days in October 2014, but only 7500 received compensation.

Remuera resident Chris Burns said his home lost power for three days but he never received any money.

"Effectively I had two adults and two children living with me. Once the hot water ran out there were no hot showers, we had to eat KFC for three days because we couldn't cook. The water runs on power so we didn't have gas," Burns said.

READ MORE:

*Payouts due for 75,000 Auckland residents over Penrose substation outage

*Auckland power outage finally over

*Power cut costs retailers millions

To qualify for compensation people must have lost power for more than two and a half hours, and had to apply through Vector's website or by calling them.

Anybody could apply for compensation between Dec 4, 2015 and March 4, 2016. Residents received a $50 payment and business customers received $200.

Burns said he isn't the only one who didn't know the payments weren't automatic.

"They claimed there was a lot of promotion about getting compensation but I read the papers and didn't see anything. If I had of seen any publicity I would have done it. No-one I have talked to in my area saw the advertising either. It's just disappointing really," Burns said.

A Vector spokeswoman said it received and paid out on 7500 requests. She said a 'service guaranteed payment' was advertised in local papers and on the Vector website.

"There was a lot of media interest around it at the time and there was a page set up on Vector website so people could request a payment by calling us or using the website," she said.

"It's unfortunate that he didn't see that. We really did our best to communicate the payouts.

"There would have been a really widespread outage but power would have been restored to the majority of those properties, but there was that pocket that were out for a longer period of time and of that 7500 of those made a claim."

The outage left, at its peak, 75,339 customers without power across Auckland's eastern suburbs and lasted for three days.

- Stuff