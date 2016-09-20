Court hears of 'relationship rules' between Rachel MacGregor and Colin Craig

The wife of former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig says she was aware of a growing bond between her husband and his press secretary, so the pair drew up a set of "rules" for their working relationship.

Helen Craig has begun giving evidence in support of her husband, who is fighting defamation proceedings Taxpayers Union founder Jordan Williams has taken against him.

She told the court that Rachel MacGregor, her husband's press secretary, allegedly confessed to her that she had been having an "emotional affair" with Craig, and said they had kissed.

LAWRENCE SMITH Helen Craig and her husband Colin Craig at an earlier press conference.

"I was aware that Colin and Rachel were getting very close through the intensity of the work they did together, and a close bond was developing," Helen Craig told the court.

"It was obvious to me that they were close and working closely together. I found it helpful to put boundaries in place.

DAVID WHITE/FAIRFAX NZ Former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig is defending a defamation claim against him.

"In 2012 Colin and I wrote a letter to Rachel setting out the rules of the relationship."

Although she described MacGregor as "vivacious" Helen Craig observed that she "struggled" with her finances and her workload.

A 2014 job review carried out by Craig reaffirmed their belief that MacGregor was "not coping" and the husband and wife considered they should split up her responsibilities with another person, she said.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ NZ Taxpayers Union executive director Jordan Williams has taken former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig to court over defamation claims.

MacGregor resigned two days before the 2014 election after she said Craig refused to discuss her pay with her, and had allegedly made a unwanted remark about lying on her legs.

On the day of MacGregor's resignation Helen Craig said she received a call from MacGregor.

"She said she wanted to to speak to me as I might hear something in the media. She confessed to me she had been having an emotional affair with my husband. She also admitted to kissing Colin on election night [in 2011] and that he had touched her breast."

SUPPLIED Former Conservative Party press secretary Rachel MacGregor was allegedly sent a series of steamy text messages by her then boss, party leader Colin Craig.

Helen Craig said she offered to meet with MacGregor to discuss the claims, but that she hadn't heard from MacGregor since.

When she and Craig received word of MacGregor's sexual harassment allegations she said the pair was "shell shocked" and had to do a lot of "soul searching".

"It was obvious to me that Colin and Rachel had become too close and that lines had been crossed on occasion. My husband has apologised to me and I have forgiven him."

She was "disturbed" at suggestions that Craig had deliberately set out to hurt MacGregor.

"Colin is a kind man and would never intentionally do so."

She said Williams had been "wrong" to leak information to the Whale Oil blog.

"I have only met Mr Williams once so I don't know him, however what he has done is wrong. He took confidential information without permission and used that to repeat lies he told about my husband."

KISS IN 'TIRED' MOMENT

Craig earlier concluded his evidence by rejecting allegations that he sexually harassed MacGregor and that he didn't pay her.



Earlier MacGregor outlined a number of allegations against him, including that he tried to get her to work late for him, that he changed in front of her, that he sent her unwanted letters and poems, and that he gave her $20,000 worth of loans in lieu of paying her.



Craig admitted that the pair had kissed on the 2011 election night in a "tired" moment and there was "no objection" from MacGregor.



He "certainly" didn't suggest she should sleep at the Conservative party office's apartment and denied ever changing in front of her.

He said the loan he gave her was not in lieu of payment, but because MacGregor was struggling with her finances.

The poems he sent her were simply "a list of complimentary things", he told the court.

On Tuesday morning the court heard that a Conservative Party candidate who helped Craig put together the Dirty Politics and Hidden Agendas leaflet is now subject to a restraining order by Rachel MacGregor.

Williams who issued defamation proceedings against Craig following the delivering of the leaflet to 1.6 million homes.

The leaflet accused Williams of being part of the "Dirty Politics brigade".

It contained an interview with "Mr X" who repeated several assertions about Craig's leadership including that he was "freakish under pressure".

Mr X was later revealed to be Craig himself.

Craig told lawyer Peter McKnight that former Conservative Party candidate Steve Taylor helped him "moderate" the leaflet before it was published.

At the time Craig said Taylor was a close friend of Craig's then-press secretary Rachel MacGregor but the pair had since fallen out.

MacGregor had taken a Harassment Act order against Taylor, the court heard.

Craig thought the pair had fallen out over a financial dispute.

An anonymous blog post written about MacGregor, entitled Rachel MacGregor Exposed, was presented to the court.

Craig described the post as "a terrible thing to do" but denied knowing who was responsible for it.

"I did ask (Taylor) whether he did it or not and he didn't give me a particularly straight answer which is why I say it possibly is him," Craig said.

Williams began defamation proceedings after Craig issued the leaflet across the country, and repeated those claims in a press conference.

He alleged Williams was lying to others about sexual harassment claims MacGregor made against Craig.

Williams took the allegations to Conservative board members after MacGregor confided in him following her sudden 2014 resignation.

Craig denies the allegations.

Williams argues that Craig's leaflet damaged his reputation.

- Stuff