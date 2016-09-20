MacGregor took restraining order against Colin Craig associate

A Conservative Party candidate who helped former leader Colin Craig put together the Dirty Politics and Hidden Agendas leaflet is now subject to a restraining order by Rachel MacGregor.

Craig is being cross examined by lawyers for Taxpayers Union founder Jordan Williams, who issued defamation proceedings against Craig following the delivering of the leaflet to 1.6 million homes.

The leaflet accused Williams of being part of the "Dirty Politics brigade".

It contained an interview with "Mr X" who repeated several assertions about Craig's leadership including that he was "freakish under pressure".

Mr X was later revealed to be Craig himself.

At the High Court at Auckland on Tuesday Craig told lawyer Peter McKnight that former Conservative Party candidate Steve Taylor helped him "moderate" the leaflet before it was published.

At the time Taylor was a close friend of Craig's then-press secretary Rachel MacGregor but the pair had since fallen out.

MacGregor had taken a Harassment Act order against Taylor, the court heard.

Craig thought the pair had fallen out over a financial dispute.

An anonymous blog post written about MacGregor, entitled Rachel MacGregor Exposed, was presented to the court.

Craig described the post as "a terrible thing to do" but denied knowing who was responsible for it.

"I did ask (Taylor) whether he did it or not and he didn't give me a particularly straight answer which is why I say it possibly is him," Craig said.

The defamation trial against Craig is in its third week, heard before Justice Sarah Katz and a jury.

Williams began proceedings after Craig issued the leaflet across the country, and repeated those claims in a press conference.

He alleged Williams was lying to others about sexual harassment claims MacGregor made against Craig.

Williams took the allegations to Conservative board members after MacGregor confided in him following her sudden 2014 resignation.

Craig denies the allegations.

Williams argues that Craig's leaflet damaged his reputation.

On Tuesday, Craig also denied that one of the letters he wrote to MacGregor, detailing how wonderful she was, was a poem.

"It was a list of encouragements," he said.

"I didn't regard that as a poem. It was in her sexual harassment complaint - her lawyer did call it a poem - I was quite clear in my response that it wasn't a poem. It was simply a list of complimentary things. I just made it up."

After cross examination of Craig its expected his wife, Helen Craig, will be called to give evidence.

