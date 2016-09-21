Man freed after car crashes into house on Auckland's North Shore

ZIZI SPARKS / FAIRFAX NZ The scene on Bonito Pl, Bayview where a car crashed into a house.

A man trapped after a vehicle hit a house on Auckland's North Shore has been freed.

The crash happened just after 3.30pm on Bonito Pl, Bayview on Auckland's North Shore.

Police senior sergeant James Bothamley said the man was a resident of one of the houses on the street.

He had come home, reversed into one of the driveways and when he got out of the van it started rolling back.

He attempted to get into the driver's seat to stop the vehicle but got into difficulty and ended up trapped between the van and a neighbour's deck.

The 37-year-old man was transferred to an ambulance and will be transported to Auckland Hospital, a St John Ambulance spokesman said.

FireComms shift manager Megan Ruru said the Fire Service used cutting gear to release him.

He was reported to be in a critical condition.

