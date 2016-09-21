'Cowardly' racial attack on Auckland local board candidate's billboard

SUPPLIED Rosa Chow has had two billboards disappear and another four vandalised.

An Auckland local board candidate has had her billboards defaced in what the Human Rights Commission is calling a cowardly attack.

Vandals wrote "Kiwi?" across one of Howick Local Board candidate Rosa Chow's billboards, which stands on Pakuranga Rd.

Chow, who has lived in New Zealand for 20 years, said she had also had billboards stolen and others tagged.

She said she did not know why people were targeting her hoardings.

"With the tagging thing, putting in 'Kiwi' and then a question mark on the sign it's probably racial," she said.

CHRIS SKELTON / FAIRFAX NZ New Zealand Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy said the vandalism was ignorant and cowardly.

"I must have offended some people with my look with the billboard that I set up. They're just showing their ignorance and disrespect for people and other people's property."

When the first billboard went missing, she treated it as a joke, she said.

"But when the second one was missing and there was a case of graffiti, of course there was no joke. I felt very angry about it. There was disbelief at the beginning."

Chow said she had been working in the community for the past 20 years and would continue to do so.

"These people who are doing these things are silly people. They are making wrong judgments at the spur of the moment, so I'm not really scared.

"This is only a very small proportion of people who may choose to do these things to hurt others. But I have a lot of support from other people who are determined to make the society a harmonious place."

Chow said the incidents had been reported to the police and to the Human Rights Commission which had been very sympathetic.

Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy said the vandalism was ignorant and cowardly.

"We've had several candidates standing for local government have their billboards attacked with racist graffiti: we appeal to the public to dob anyone in who is seen tampering with candidate signs," she said.

