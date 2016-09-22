Child seriously hurt after being hit by car in west Auckland

David Walker/Fairfax NZ Emergency services were in attendance at the scene.

A child has been taken to hospital after being involved in a serious crash in Auckland's Te Atatu.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at 1.30pm on Thursday on Jaemont Avenue, which involved a vehicle and a four-year-old child.

The child has been taken to Starship Hospital in a serious condition.

A police spokesperson says the driver of the vehicle is uninjured and was talking to officers.

The exact circumstances of the crash are not yet known.

Jaemont Avenue is closed.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

- Stuff.co.nz