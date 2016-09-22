Three-year-old boy seriously hurt after being hit by car in west Auckland

A three-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after running in front of a car in Auckland's Te Atatu.

Police were called to the crash on Jaemont Ave at 1.30pm on Thursday.

The boy has been taken to Starship children's hospital in a critical condition.

Chris Skelton/Fairfax NZ A young boy was hit by a car on Jaemont Ave, Te Atatu, on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the driver of the vehicle was uninjured and was talking to officers.

They said it was understood the boy dashed onto the road suddenly and that the driver stopped immediately on impact.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

Data from Safekids Aotearoa showed an average of 88 children are seriously injured each year in pedestrian versus traffic accidents.

The organisation defined seriously injured as having spent more than 24 hours in hospital after the accident.

Most accidents occurred near schools.

"In New Zealand the speed limits vary - most are over 40kmh and in some rural areas they are 100kmh," spokeswoman Ann Weaver said.

"But the risk of serious injury or death is significantly reduced if vehicles are going less than 30kmh."

- Stuff