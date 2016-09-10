Seventy-year-old Auckland man swims 1000km in ocean in a year

David White / Fairfax NZ Roger Soulsby swims every day, between 2-3kms at a time.

A 70-year-old Auckland man has ticked off a massive feat, swimming more than 1000km in the ocean in a year.

You could be mistaken for thinking Roger Soulsby of St Heliers was part human, part fur seal as he swims every day for 2-3kms - even in winter.

Even when he broke his wrist in April, Soulsby could be spotted doing one-arm backstroke with the other arm in the air so as to not get his cast wet, in order to keep his kilometre count on track.

David White / Fairfax NZ He swims with a GPS watch to track his distance and an orange tow-float to keep him visible to boats.

The retiree has officially swum 1000.9km since September 19 last year.



READ MORE:

* Ocean swimmer's third orca encounter

* Athlete sets her sights on new goal

* Aucklander to run four marathons for charity

A waterproof GPS watch allows him to track and download his progress and even overlay it onto google maps.

He has spent more than 400 hours spent powering through oceans - and the occasional lake and river.

David White / Fairfax NZ Soulsby frequents waters of Mission Bay, St Heliers and Kohimarama, opposite Auckland's Rangitoto Island.

So why does he do it?

Soulsby got inspiration for the 1000km ocean swim goal from a Did You Swim Today challenge, where a UK swimmer also logged 1000km in a year.

But it is more than that."It becomes a life thing," Soulsby said, still shivering, after a brisk 2.2km swim at Kohimarama this week."In September last year I decided to see if I could do 1000kms in a calendar year and today was the day I achieved that goal."

David White / Fairfax NZ Soulsby says there's nothing like a hot chocolate to warm him up post-swim.

Soulsby said it was about ticking off realistic goals throughout the year.

"I don't think I could have done it if I thought of it as 1000kms as a whole - it was always just about swimming every day and clocking up a reasonable distance.

"Having a daily swim is so invigorating and is also mentally so beneficial - swimming is very holistic."

Soulsby said it also keeps the aches and pains of aging at bay.He had a back operation more than 30 years ago and was plagued by back pain - which he says completely disappeared when he started swimming regularly."Since I started swimming about eight years ago, I haven't has a single back spasm - so I'm really happy."

Soulsby also encourages others into the sport, co-ordinating a regular ocean swimming group, the FurSeals.Glenn Flinkenberg swims with the Soulsby three or four times a week and sings his praises. "He's inspirational, we all look up to him. He's the glue that holds all us FurSeals together. "He's obviously a very competitive, goal driven person - and he hates missing a day swimming," Flinkenberg said.

SWIM BY NUMBERS

Date started: September 19, 2015.

Date completed: September 7, 2016.

More than 400 hours swimming

389 individual swims

Average distance per swim 2.57km

Longest swim at one time 8.5km

- Stuff.co.nz