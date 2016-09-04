Ute found abandoned, submerged

Smoking, abandoned ute found in Omaha inlet

SIMON MAUDE/FAIRFAX NZ Emergency services were called to check out the mysterious vehicle after it was found abandoned in Omaha.

North Auckland residents woke on Sunday to the sound of a blaring horn, coming from an abandoned, half-submerged ute.

The vehicle was found in the water off the Broadlands Drive causeway, near Omaha Drive, just after 6:30am.

Police said both windscreens were smashed, the ute was smoking and the horn was blaring.

Bits of the vehicle were spotted floating around the wreck.

Members of the Omaha Surf Life Saving Club and police confirmed no one was in or under the ute.

Council contractors along with the fire service were called to remove the vehicle.

Police were looking into the cause of the incident.

- Stuff.co.nz