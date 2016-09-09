Blaze engulfs Auckland home

No injuries after morning blaze engulfs Onehunga house

MARION VAN DIJK Fire crews attended a house fire in Auckland on Friday morning.

Everyone has been accounted for after a search and rescue mission through a burning house in Auckland.

The fire service was called to the home on Arapuni Ave, Onehunga shortly after 6am on Friday.

The blaze had engulfed the house by the time the fire crews arrived and it was not initially unknown whether the house's occupant was home.

Fire service spokesman Jarron Philips said neighbours of the property had concerns for an elderly male who lived at the address.

"It turned out everyone was accounted for and made it out safely," Philips said.

Seven fire trucks were called to help put out the fire, which was still burning just before 7am.

A fire investigator was called to determine the cause of the blaze.

- Stuff.co.nz