One critical in Auckland crash

State Highway 22 closed after crash leaves one critical in Drury, south of Auckland

SIMON MAUDE / FAIRFAX NZ Diversions are in place as police investigate the cause of Tuesday afternoon's crash.

One person is in a critical condition after a crash that closed a state highway in Drury, south of Auckland.

The person was trapped in the wreckage of the two-car smash at the intersection of Karaka Rd and Oira Rd about 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Karaka Rd (State Highway 22) was closed as emergency services worked to clear the scene.

A police spokeswoman said one person was critically injured and two others were moderately injured.

NZ Transport Agency said delays were expected and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Firefighters worked to free the trapped person before they were taken to hospital.

The road is blocked and there is a diversion in place on Woodhouse Rd.

The police serious crash unit have been advised.

- Stuff