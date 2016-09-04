Orca surprise in Hauraki Gulf

Boaties greeted by playful pod of orcas in the Hauraki Gulf

Stingrays are a favorite food of orcas. The pod was fishing in the shallows of Home Bay on Saturday evening. One blew water out its blow hole when Suzie tried to take a picture. They were rubbing up against the yacht's dinghy. Doig said they were chasing one another around for 20 minutes. Doig said it was amazing to see them up so close. There are about 150-200 orcas in New Zealand waters - according to DOC.

Boaties in the Hauraki Gulf were treated to a spectacle when a pod of friendly orcas came up to their boat and played for about half and hour.

Husband and wife Mark and Suzie Doig were sailing in Home Bay at Motutapu Island about 5pm on Saturday when the killer whales approached.

"We were just coming into the bay to anchor and spotted them, about five orcas.

Suzie Doig / Facebok Suzie Doig was in her yacht (pictured) when a pod of orcas came up and started playing around the boat.

"They were near the rocks quite far away at first, chasing rays, then two came over and were swimming round and round, chasing each other and spinning around in the water."

Suzie Doig said she thought the mammals were chasing one another because one had a half-chewed stingray in its mouth.

"They were in such a playful frenzy, they swam round and round and under the boat close enough to touch for about 20 minutes.

"One came to the stern of the yacht, lifted its head up out of the water and stared at (my husband) right in the eye... while the other turned upside down baring its belly and rubbing up against the dinghy."

She said her yacht was only in about three metres of water, so its depth alarm was beeping.

"I was wondering if that beeping distracted them and made them come over because they did the same around the other boats I saw."

Doig managed to capture the odd photo but said it was hard getting a good one due to how fast they were moving.

"We were so excited, I was all over the boat just pressing the cam on my phone like a machine gun!

"Incredible with the orca having the stingray in its mouth...how often would you get to witness that unless you were under the water?"

"It was an exceptional close encounter...one I will never forget."

There are about 150-200 orcas in New Zealand waters, according to the Department of Conservation.

Anyone who sees one can report a sighting by calling 0800 DOC HOT or filling out an online form.









- Stuff.co.nz