Fire truck crash

Crash between fire truck and car in Auckland's Sandringham

ELESHA EDMONDS / FAIRFAX NZ Scene of the crash - intersection of Balmoral and Sandringham Roads

Emergency services are in attendance following a collision between a fire truck and a car in central Auckland.

The crash has knocked out the traffic lights at the busy intersection of Sandringham and Balmoral Roads.

Police are directing traffic.

The car is seriously damaged though the fire truck appears to only have scrapes to the side of it.

Traffic is affected in all four directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to come





- Stuff