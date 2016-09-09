Crashes block Auckland traffic

Car crashes snarl central Auckland's traffic flow
Car crashes are snagging traffic on Auckland's main arteries.
A three-car smash on Meadowbank Rd has injured six people and cracked two power-poles, a police spokesperson said.
She said the road was blocked and that police were redirecting traffic down Remuera Rd.
"The cause of the crash is being investigated," she said.
Earlier on Friday evening a car spun on the northwest motorway near the Nelson St offramp, ending up in the left lane facing the wrong way.
A police spokesperson said two to three cars were believed to have been involved in the crash.
Another crash, nearby in Epsom, had blocked the northbound right-hand lane of the southern motorway between Gillies Ave and Market Road.
Police said the car mounted a barrier near the Mountain Rd overbridge and at least one person was injured.
A Fire Service spokesperson said they were investigating liquid leaking from the car.
Police confirmed that traffic flow was back to normal for the latter two crashes by 8.30pm.
#Crash blocking link from Nth-Wstn Mwy to Sthn Mwy (& Port) under Newton Rd overbridge. #AllowExtraTime #Delays ^TP pic.twitter.com/WP5kVPnT6o— NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 9, 2016
- Stuff