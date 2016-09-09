Six injured in three-car crash on Auckland's Meadowbank Road

SIMON MAUDE / FAIRFAX NZ Police are at the scenes of two crashes in Central Auckland.

A three-car smash on Meadowbank Rd has injured six people and cracked two power-poles, a police spokesperson said.

The cars' occupants had minor to moderate injuries, she said.

Vector were called to assess damage to the power-poles.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Earlier on Friday evening a car spun on the northwest motorway near the Nelson St offramp, ending up in the left lane facing the wrong way.

A police spokesperson said two to three cars were believed to have been involved in the crash.

Another crash, nearby in Epsom, had blocked the northbound right-hand lane of the southern motorway between Gillies Ave and Market Road.

Police said the car mounted a barrier near the Mountain Rd overbridge and at least one person was injured.

A Fire Service spokesperson said they were investigating liquid leaking from the car.

Police confirmed that traffic flow was back to normal for all three crashes.

- Stuff