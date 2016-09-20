Every wondered who still uses pay phones? Drug dealers - but not for long

Sergeant Lyon Dunn of Otara NPT says the phone boxes do provide some cover from CCTV.

Two phone boxes used as cover during numerous drug deals at a south Auckland town centre could be disconnected.

The only problem is - who will pay for it? Local politicians and leaders in Otara want them removed as a deterrent to would-be dealers.

Otara-Papatoetoe Local Board member Mary Gush says the phone boxes are more of a nuisance than a service to the community.

Numerous parties are involved in the effort to remove the phone boxes.

"They were originally put in to call taxis, because taxis wouldn't wait on the stand. But it's not used for that anymore," she says.

"Now there are just a lot of people hanging around there, blocking the footpath."

Only one of the two phones are operating.

Gush is backed up by Otara Town Centre manager Rana Judge.

"Spark tells us only two to six calls are made there a day - there's been a problem with fake 111 calls there too," he says.

Judge says the boxes provide cover for the drug deals, both in sight and from other security measures.

There are even nooks and crannies in the boxes and nearby spots to stash drugs.

One of the two phones still produces a dial tone. Both have been heavily vandalised.

CRACKDOWN

Otara Neighbourhood Policing Team's leader Sergeant Lyon Dunn says police have made numerous arrests over the dealing of cannabis.

In two cases, one male was arrested after being caught dealing in broad daylight. Another was pursued and arrested at night.

It's all part of an ongoing effort to stop offending in the town centre, Dunn says.

"We have to keep our hand on it, if you stop and let it go, the problem spikes all the way up," he says.

Part of that is working alongside "eyes and ears" like the business association and community wardens.

As a result, repeat offenders have been caught after robberies in the Otara and Otahuhu areas.

Dunn says most offenders are from the Otara area. They are usually male from 15 to mid 20s.

Police are working with other groups to have troublesome occupants near the town centre moved on.

It's not all bad news. Along with the arrests, town centre manager Judge says the area is not the worst for crime.

WHO PAYS?

Spark spokesman Richard Llewellyn says the company was contacted in May about the removal.

He says the company is "concerned about the misuse of the boxes". While they would assist in the removal, he was concerned about the loss of free wifi provided by the phone boxes.

Spark would pay up to half of the removal costs but it would need another party to fund the remainder, Llewellyn says.

